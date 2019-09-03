Allbirds unveils limited edition collaboration with Jaden Smith

Allbirds has announced its latest collaboration partner: Jaden Smith’s eco-friendly company Just Water. The direct-to-consumer footwear brand has created two limited edition sneakers whose proceeds will benefit the environment.

The two-shoe collection features variations of Allbirds' Tree Runner and Tree Topper silhouettes, each with Just Water’s blue signature color incorporated into the design.

Both parties involved in the collaborative effort, Allbirds and Just, share similar values of sustainability despite marketing products in very different categories. Just Water sells 100-percent responsibly sourced spring water in plant-based cartons, while Allbirds continuously searches for eco-conscious materials that can create high-quality footwear.

Allbirds and Just Water have committed 100 percent of the proceeds of their collaboration to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund.

“There is only one Mother Earth, and it’s on us to protect her," Will Smith, co-founder of Just Water, said in a statement. "The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source Just sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home. Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it’s important that we support those brands who give back more than they take.”

The Allbirds x Just Water line costs 95 dollars for the Tree Runner silhouette and 115 dollars for the Tree Topper silhouette. Both styles can be purchased through the Allbirds e-commerce site.

Image: Allbirds