AllSaints to showcase at LFW for 30th anniversary

British fashion brand AllSaints, founded in 1994 by Stuart Trevor, is marketing its 30th anniversary with a special activation during London Fashion Week.

To commemorate this milestone, All Saints will host a series of exclusive activations at the Serpentine Gallery in London from September 13 to 15. This will include a catwalk show during LFW for its spring/summer 2025 collection, as well as an exclusive dinner celebrating the launch of its new fragrance collection.

The fashion retailer has also collaborated with 13 artists, who have personalised one of its iconic leather jackets, including its new vegan leather options, in their own distinct styles.

Artists involved include Real Hackney Dave, Thomas Lelu, Devon Rodriguez, The Connor Brothers, Jayson Atienza, Sophie Tea, Cassandra Yap, Elly Azizian, William Solomon, Jessica Albarn, Mr Cenz, Isis Maria Niedecken and AllSaints’ own graphic designer Sam Thomas.

The designs will be displayed in the gallery and auctioned off during a cocktail event on the final evening of its takeover, with all proceeds going to the retailer’s national charity partner, Shelter.

In addition, AllSaints has created a special 30th Anniversary Edit in celebration of its heritage, bringing the AllSaints Archive back to life. The collection has been curated by the brand’s chief operating officer, Catherine Jobling, and consists of pieces showcasing “the very best from AllSaints Design DNA”.

AllSaints expands licensed product ranges as part of 30thanniversary celebrations

The LFW celebrations add to its new eyewear, kidswear, fragrances, men’s tailoring and underwear licenses announced in July to extend the reach of the AllSaints brand.

At the time, Jobling said in a statement: “2024 marks an incredible milestone for AllSaints as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. These partnerships will get our beautiful clothes and fashion accessories to even more customers across the world and take our brand to new heights.”

The first license is a gender-neutral optical range in partnership with eyewear specialist Mondottica that launched this summer. It features 14 styles in tortoiseshells, coloured acetate, and metal finishes and includes bespoke branded hinges, stylish bevelling and metal detailing. The collection uses Eastman Acetate Renew, a material made from certified sustainable cellulose and recycled plastics, which significantly reduces gas emissions and fossil fuel usage.

The fashion retailer also recently introduced a premium kidswear line with Next called ‘smAllSaints’. The line takes cues from the distinctive AllSaints aesthetic and includes outfits for boys and girls aged 4-13 years.

This month sees AllSaints launching a trio of fragrances with Scent Beauty. The three scents are Sunset Riot Intense, Shoreditch Leather and Ravaged Rose, displayed in bottles that embody AllSaints’ hardware with a leather sleeve. The collection will be available globally at fragrance speciality stores and premium department stores.

September also sees the launch of a new men’s tailoring collection with Montreal-based men’s tailoring brand Jack Victor, crafted from European fabrics, which will be exclusive to Nordstrom. This will be followed up in October with a collection of men’s underwear created by Centric Brands.

AllSaints initially began as a wholesale menswear label before adding womenswear in 1998. It opened its first retail store in 1997 on London’s Carnaby Street and now boasts more than 250 stores spanning 16 territories. It also has partnerships with 45 stockists and 55 concessions worldwide.