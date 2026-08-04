Alo taps Bella Hadid to drive pre-fall sales

Alo has named Bella Hadid the face of its latest campaign, tying the model and entrepreneur to the launch of its pre-fall collection on Tuesday.

Bella Hadid for Alo's pre-fall 2026 campaign Credits: Alo

The Los Angeles wellness brand, which built its business on studio-to-street apparel rooted in yoga and mindfulness, framed the partnership around presence and self-acceptance rather than performance. Hadid, born and raised in the city, has been a customer and part of the brand's orbit for years, according to the company. The campaign leans on that history to position her as a long-standing fit.

Bella Hadid for Alo's pre-fall 2026 campaign Credits: Alo

"As I've gotten older, I've realized how important it is to create space for myself. Whether that's slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that's what wellness is all about, and it's always been something I associate with Alo. That's why this partnership felt so authentic—it reflects a part of my everyday life that's been there for years," Hadid said in a statement.

Bella Hadid for Alo's pre-fall 2026 campaign Credits: Alo

Shot in Los Angeles by Mert & Marcus and styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the campaign pairs intimate portraiture with cinematic staging, using natural light and pared-back styling to keep the focus on Hadid.

Bella Hadid for Alo's pre-fall 2026 campaign Credits: Alo

"Bella has been part of our community for years, and she represents the ultimate Alo girl who moves seamlessly between the worlds of fashion, wellness, and culture while remaining deeply connected to herself through it all. Together, we've created a campaign that captures the spirit of Alo through Bella's personal approach to wellness, set in the city that shaped us," Summer Nacewicz, EVP of marketing and creative at Alo, said.

Bella Hadid for Alo's pre-fall 2026 campaign Credits: Alo

Commercially, the campaign anchors the pre-fall push. Hadid wears core Alo product across the imagery, including the Airbrush Better Together Bra and Full Stride Micro Short, the Alo Trail Sneaker, the Airlift Rebel Bra and High-Waist 7/8 Rebel Legging, Accolade Shorts, Sheer Glow Bra, Softsculpt Precision Tank and Softsculpt 2" Short.