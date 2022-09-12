Alo Yoga debuts first ready-to-wear collection at NYFW

Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga unveiled its first ready-to-wear collection during New York Fashion Week with an experimental presentation inspired by the outdoors, winter sports, mountaineering, and après ski.

The Aspen collection represents the athleisure brand’s first foray into winter performance wear and luxury prêt-à-porter and consists of 17 distinctive styles including performance-ready ski suits, ribbed cashmere sets, floor-length faux fur Jackets, and water-resistant outerwear and accessories.

The event at Spring Studios showcased the collection as well as allowed guests to try-on pieces via Augmented Reality mirrors powered by Snap.

Image: Alo Yoga

Danny Harris co-chief executive and co-founder of Alo Yoga, said in a statement: “Alo exists at the intersection of fashion and wellness, so we see showing our Aspen Collection at NYFW as the perfect venue to host our high-end line that is both studio–to–street with luxury design and fabrication.”

Alo Yoga also partnered with MoonPay, the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure company, to launch its first NFT on MoonPay’s HyperMint platform. Customers who purchase from the limited-edition Aspen collection will receive an Alo exclusive NFT, providing a lifelong Certificate of Ownership, as well as VIP experiences such as personalised shopping with a private client manager, unlocking future events at Alo Houses and exclusive access to the Alo Wellness Clubs.

Ivan Soto-Wright, chief executive of MoonPay, added: “Web3 enhances the ability of brands to protect their identities and offers new ways to foster loyalty and growth strategies.

"Our partnership with Alo Yoga marks another step in ensuring fashion is ready to usher in a new and exciting digital and physical fashion era. This is a game-changer for fashion and will radically change both brand and consumer behaviour moving forward."

Image: Alo Yoga