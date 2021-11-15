Alpha Industries launches capsule with Aape by A Bathing Ape

Military-inspired fashion house Alpha Industries has released a collection with the Japanese label, Aape by A Bathing Ape (BAPE), offering a line infusing street style trends with military DNA.

The seven-piece collection includes the likes of bomber jackets and fleeces next to more casual items, such as sweatshirts and jogging bottoms. Each design is available in two colourways, black and khaki.

The dual-logo pieces include a heavy down and reversible pilot jacket, a signature look from Alpha Industries, with the Down Aviator now incorporating Aape’s camouflage pattern, brand badges and tool pockets. The pilot jacket also features a signature Alpha design in the form of a bright orange lining, also utilising the same camouflage. Both jackets have been designed with heat retention, wind resistance and waterproof materials, with the reversible element enabling a more adaptable look.

Quilted items included in the collection utilise lambswool in techniques reminiscent of the military-style effect. For these pieces, BAPE’s Moonface logo is combined with Alpha Industries’ ‘A’ icon, set with houndstooth and camouflage patchwork prints to further the mix and match essence. Additional evidence of this prioritised adaptability is shown in the removable hood and sleeves that allow for flexibility in terms of taste and season.