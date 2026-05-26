Alphalyr Wins 2026 ANDAM Innovation Prize for AI in fashion supply chain

ANDAM has awarded French technology company Alphalyr the 2026 ANDAM Innovation Prize, granting the startup €100,000 for its artificial intelligence platform focused on supply chain, retail, and e-commerce analytics for the fashion industry.

The award, announced in Paris on 22 May, recognizes technological innovations aimed at reshaping the fashion sector through sustainability, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. The decision was made by a committee of fashion, luxury, and technology executives convened at Institut Français de la Mode.

Founded in 2017, the ANDAM Innovation Prize supports startups developing technologies with applications across fashion production, distribution, materials, and circular economy systems. According to Nathalie Dufour, previous winners have collectively raised more than €200 million and formed partnerships with major luxury and fashion groups.

Alphalyr’s platform uses AI-driven analysis to convert retail, supply chain, and e-commerce data into operational insights intended to improve coordination and performance across fashion businesses. Company executives Bertrand Fredenucci and Nicolas Fellous said the award would help accelerate the adoption of AI tools designed to increase “resilience, agility, and sustainability” for brands and retailers.

The expert committee also presented a special recognition award to Pili, a startup developing biosourced pigments and dyes using microbial fermentation and green chemistry. The company’s technologies are intended as alternatives to petroleum-based textile dyes, including biosourced indigo pigments for denim production.

Yann Gozlan, founder of Creative Valley and a member of the jury, said this year’s submissions reflected increasing maturity in sustainable materials innovation as well as more practical uses of AI across fashion’s value chain. He noted that companies were addressing issues such as water use, carbon reduction, operational efficiency, and creative collaboration.

The 2026 finalists included startups working across biomaterials, AI-assisted design, textile recycling, repair services, and alternatives to synthetic or petroleum-based materials. Among them were BIOFLUFF, which develops biodegradable faux fur made entirely from plant fibers; Fiberly, which converts textile waste into recycled fibers using biomimetic engineering; and Renature, which has developed a flexible plastic-free material derived from agricultural byproducts.

Other finalists focused on AI-driven creative and operational tools, including YOONA.AI and AWEN, reflecting the growing role of artificial intelligence within fashion product development, merchandising, and trend forecasting.

The judging committee included representatives from major luxury and fashion organizations such as Chanel, Kering, Meta, Lacoste, and Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The award comes amid broader efforts across the fashion industry to invest in technologies aimed at reducing waste, improving supply-chain visibility, and meeting stricter environmental expectations from regulators and consumers. Luxury groups and fashion retailers have increasingly backed startups focused on circularity, alternative materials, and AI-assisted production as the sector faces pressure to reduce its environmental footprint while improving efficiency.