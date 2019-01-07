Altuzarra celebrates 10th anniversary with archival releases

Happy birthday to Altuzarra. The New York-based luxury brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, and to commemorate the milestone, it's taking a walk down memory lane.

The brand will release a limited edition collection comprised of ten pieces from its design archive next month. Brand founder Joseph Altuzarra allowed ten friends of the label to select the pieces that will be re-released. Called "The One That Got Away," the collection will be available online both through the Altuzarra and Barneys New York websites.

Altuzarra soft-launched its e-commerce platform last month, marking the brand's first expansion into its own retail. Additionally, the brand plans to introduce a pop-up store in New York next month.