Alzheimer's socks: Dutch designer draws attention to the disease
Dutch designer David Laport has teamed up with 'Team Alzheimer' and designed Alzheimer socks
The collaboration is intended to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, the collaborators said. "For the design of the Alzheimer's socks, I played with the fact that you often don't see from the outside that people with Alzheimer's are battling this debilitating disease on the inside. That's why I gave the socks a subtle color difference. A difference that you don't immediately notice from a distance, but which is definitely there," said Laport.
The socks cost 9.99 euros, of which 6 euros go to the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, which uses them for scientific research. This is the total net proceeds from the socks. The socks are part of the 'Verloren aan alzheimer' campaign.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.
It was translated using an AI tool called Gemini 1.5. .
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com