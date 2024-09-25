Alzheimer's socks: Dutch designer draws attention to the disease

Dutch designer David Laport has teamed up with 'Team Alzheimer' and designed Alzheimer socks

The collaboration is intended to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, the collaborators said. "For the design of the Alzheimer's socks, I played with the fact that you often don't see from the outside that people with Alzheimer's are battling this debilitating disease on the inside. That's why I gave the socks a subtle color difference. A difference that you don't immediately notice from a distance, but which is definitely there," said Laport.

The socks cost 9.99 euros, of which 6 euros go to the Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, which uses them for scientific research. This is the total net proceeds from the socks. The socks are part of the 'Verloren aan alzheimer' campaign.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.