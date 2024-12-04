Amazon Essentials launches first-ever celebrity collaboration

Amazon Essentials, the e-commerce giant’s own clothing line of basic wear for men, women, baby, and kids, is launching its first celebrity collaboration with American model and influencer Sofia Grainge.

The Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection is an exclusive range of baby and kidswear inspired by the joys of parenthood. The collection offers more than 35 styles, crafted with timelessness and quality in mind, and includes basics, outerwear, loungewear and holiday-ready styles.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Commenting on the collaboration, Grainge said in a statement: “As a new mom, it was important to me that this collection prioritises comfort, fabric and attention to tiny details – all things I look for when dressing my daughter.

“I am so proud of this collaboration with Amazon Essentials and the gorgeous styles we made.”

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Amazon Essentials collaborates with Sofia Grainge

Highlights from the collection includes quilted jackets with a ruffle collar in a range of pastel hues, Fisherman cardigans, cotton dresses with Peter Pan collar in cute prints and stripes, rib knit playsuits, Teddy puffer jackets, hoodies adorned with rabbits and ladybugs, tailored shirts and velour hooded coveralls.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Geoffrey Stewart, vice president of worldwide private brands for Amazon, added: “Amazon Essentials aspires to be part of our customers’ everyday lives by offering essential products at compelling prices.

“We’re excited to bring to life this new line for kids and babies. Sofia’s timeless taste combined with the quality customers know and love from Amazon Essentials will provide more styles to delight customers this holiday season.”

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection Credits: Amazon