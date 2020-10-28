Amazon expands Climate Pledge Friendly programme to Europe

Amazon has expanded its Climate Pledge Friendly programme to Europe following the launch last month of the initiative which aims to help shoppers more easily identify sustainable products on the retailer’s website.

The programme now indicates over 40,000 Climate Pledge Friendly products across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK that meet one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications.

Climate Pledge Friendly products are featured in a dedicated section of the Amazon store and also have additional sustainability information on the product page.

The US retail giant is also rolling out its ‘Compact by Design’ in Europe and the UK, a new certification - also launched last month - for products using efficient and more sustainable packaging.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for our customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager. “With 18 external certification programmes and our own new Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”