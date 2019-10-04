Amazon Fashion announces experiential "Destination Denim"

Amazon Fashion is going offline. The fashion arm of the global retailer will launch its first experiential event in Berlin later this month.

Called "Destination Denim," Amazon Fashion's omnichannel event will include both online and offline offerings over a four-day period beginning on October 24 for customers in Berlin's Kuehlhaus event space. As its name implies, Destination Denim will focus fully on denim products, fusing fashion, technology, music and culture.

The extensive denim category of Amazon Fashion will be shoppable for attendees at Kuehlhaus, featuring hero products from brands including Levi's Wrangler, G-Star, Replay and 7 For All Mankind. Amazon will also offer exclusive products from Tommy Jeans, find. and Amazon Essentials.

Destination Denim will allow non-Berlin based shoppers to take part in the festival through the Amazon website. Customers across Europe will be able to access an event-specific product selection throughout the four-day period. Amazon will bring interactive features to the website such as playlists, tutorials and denim edits curated by fashion influencers to help online participants discover jeans through a fun experience.

Despite the online offerings included with Destination Denim, Amazon's primary focus with the festival will be at the in-person festival. Though the retailer has been growing its brick-and-mortar operations, this will be its first initiative whose focus is the physical offering, with the digital side playing a secondary role.

Destination Denim will kick off with an exclusive launch party for fashion influencers, celebrities and customers, with a performance by Rita Ora. Following the launch, customers can participate in the event for free, without a need to purchase tickets. Participants can take part in customization and personalization workshops, listen to panel talks lead by fashion experts and influencers and enjoy free live performances by Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie.

“With the launch of Destination Denim we want to offer a new denim shopping experience that enables all Amazon customers to find their perfect pair of jeans,” Amazon Fashion's vice president, John Boumphrey, said in a statement. “Destination Denim is the ultimate hub of denim knowledge that brings together exciting technology, our large selection of denim and inspiring content both on and offline.”

Destination Denim will also offer a digital catwalk that brings digital fashion retail to life with an ongoing display of 3D views of garments, a voice assistant-enabled styling experience powered by Amazon Alexa and shoppable capsule collections curated by fashion influencers including Stefanie Giesinger and Leonie Hanne.

Image: Amazon Fashion