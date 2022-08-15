Amazon Fashion launches virtual try-on for sunglasses

Amazon Fashion Europe is making shopping for sunglasses easier for its customers with the launch of its ‘Virtual Try-On’ feature, which helps them visualise how a pair of sunglasses will look on themselves from every angle of their face.

The interactive ‘Virtual Try-On’ will be available for more than 1,500 sunglasses styles from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Hawkers, Lacoste and Polaroid and has been designed to make shopping for fashion online easier for its customers.

Ruth Diaz, vice president at Amazon Fashion Europe, said in a statement: “Finding the perfect pair of sunglasses online that you will love and wear all year is now fun and easy with ‘Virtual Try-On’ technology. We look forward to listening to our customers and brands enhancing the ‘Virtual Try-On’ experience with more product categories and styles to come.”

Amazon Fashion added that the interactive service will be extended to more fashion categories, such as shoes, “over the course of time”.