Amazon introduces custom fit, made-to-order T-shirts

Amazon Fashion has begun offering custom fit T-shirts, made using 3D technology to determine each customer's right fit.

Customers simply need to provide height, weight, body shape and two photos of themselves to determine the fit, then they may select pick from two fabric types and eight options, and finally select their preferred length, fit, neckline and sleeve length.

Each T-shirt is then made-to-order and will be manufactured within five days. Amazon will also allow customers to return a custom-made T-shirt if they are not happy with the outcome.

Amazon's custom-fit T-shirts are available for consumers in the U.S. and may be ordered via the retailer's app, with T-shirts costing 25 dollars.