Amazon launches in-house brand Find.

Amazon has quietly debut its newest in-house fashion label: Find. The new label features womenswear, menswear as well as footwear, with prices starting at 19 pounds for a dress and 12 pounds for a t-shirt.

The launch comes a little over a year after the US retail giant filed for seven trademark applications for its in-house fashion brands in Europe, thorugh its Luxembourg-based subsidiary.

Amazon debut new private label Find

Amazon is said to have quietly launched Find ahead of a larger launch slated for late summer, according to Drapers, as the US giant continues to expand its own fashion offering. At the moment Find currently feature 400 different products, as is available through Amazon's Prime membership, which offers users unlimited one-day delivery and free returns for 79 pounds a year.

"We love fashion and we design for people who love fashion too," wrote Amazon on its website. “We believe clothes should be inspiring to wear without breaking the bank. Our mission? To bring you the key pieces every season that give your wardrobe a lift, as well as hardworking modern basics. It is about the mix – the fashion mix and the life mix too. We know your time is tight and there is so much to do. Find and style it your way."

The launch of Find follows on from the launch of Iris & Lilly, another Amazon in-house label which offers lingerie and athleisure, which the US giant is currently trialling in the UK and Europe. It also comes shortly after the launch of its new Echo Look app, which features Amazon's latest Alexa incarnation that lets user take photos and record videos of themselves. The new app also helps users select outfits by offering different style selections and advice.

Both launches are all part of Amazon's wider strategy to tap into the global apparel market. Although the Amazon is currently the fourth largest fashion retailer in the US, the online retailer is not necessarily favoured for its apparel offering outside of its home market. In addition, a slow in retail sales growth in the US, as seen during its first quarter of this fiscal year may take a toll on Amazon's operating income.

"Against this backdrop, it is essential that Amazon maximizes its potential in areas and categories where it is currently underweight," commented Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "This includes fashion where we are encouraged by the new development of private labels such as Goodthreads and Lark & Ro. Although these are embryonic, they provide Amazon with the building blocks to develop a much more compelling, and slightly higher-margin, fashion proposition which will help it to grab market share profitably."

"This will be aided by new technology such as the Echo Look, which will help Amazon to sharpen its fashion credentials and services in a way that is challenging for other players to imitate."

Photo: Amazon Find, via amazon.co.uk