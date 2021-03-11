Amazon launches shopping experience for music artist merchandise

Amazon Music has integrated artist merchandise within its mobile app, creating a new way for artists to engage with their audience. Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos. By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise, a majority of which is available with Prime shipping for Prime members, from artists including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, King Princess, Lady Gaga, and Gucci Mane.

To coincide with the announcement, Amazon Music is debuting exclusive merchandise collections from an exciting array of artists, including a new line of apparel developed by Selena Gomez to celebrate her upcoming Spanish-language EP, REVELACIÓN, and an exclusive collection celebrating legendary rock band, Weezer. Amazon Music’s exclusive offerings feature new merch from Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Queen Naija, Pentatonix, and Florida Georgia Line, and Queen. In addition, Wale has made Amazon Music the exclusive online retail partner for his merchandise collection.

“Fashion is an inseparable part of music and culture, and with the addition of merchandise to the Amazon Music app, we’re making it easier for artists to connect with their fans through our app,” said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music’s director of artist product and services, in a statement. “It’s long been Amazon Music’s mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today’s launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time.”

Inspired by a Mexico City mural created to commemorate her single “Baila Conmigo,” Selena Gomez’s REVELACIÓN collection includes a variety of apparel from the pop star, including a colorful hoodie, graphic T-shirts, and a hat. The collection is available exclusively on Amazon.

“I wanted to offer my fans something special for the release of REVELACIÓN,” said Selena Gomez in a statement. “That’s why I worked to develop a beautiful, new collection of exclusive merch for Amazon Music. I hope you enjoy what I’ve put together.”

Weezer will also debut a new collection of merchandise for the launch of Amazon Music’s merch integration. Featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and hats adorned with Weezer’s iconic “Flying W” logo, classic Blue Album colorways, and the band’s trademark earnest tribute to the undeniable power of rock music, the collection is a celebration of all-things Weezer.

“Since the pandemic has temporarily eradicated the merch table, we’re really excited to have developed an exclusive collection of offerings with Amazon Music to bring the merch table directly to our fans,” said Weezer in a statement. “We can’t wait to see everyone back on the road when it’s safe again to tour!”

Fans can shop the exclusive merchandise in the Amazon Music app or online or on the Amazon Music Merch Shop, a comprehensive shopping experience on Amazon.com, developed and curated by the Amazon Music team.

photo: courtesy of Amazon