Amazon launches StyleSnap

Amazon has unveiled an AI-powered feature in its app, which helps consumers shop by analysing an uploaded photograph or screenshot of a look that they like.

Announced at re: MARS 2019, StyleSnap is the latest innovation from Amazon Fashion, and the e-commerce giant claims that it “will change the way you shop, forever” in a company blog post.

Dubbed the Shazam for fashion, StyleSnap aims to offer fashion alternatives to match the customers’ photo, by using “computer vision and deep learning to identify apparel items in a photo, regardless of setting,” explains Amazon.

The “Deep learning technology” also helps classify the apparel items in the image into categories like ‘fit-and-flair dresses’ or ‘flannel shirts'.

The new technology is easy to use all consumers need to do is click the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner of the Amazon App, and select the ‘StyleSnap’ option, before simply uploading a photograph or screenshot of a fashion look that they like. StyleSnap will then present recommendations for similar items on Amazon that match the look in the photo. When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers a variety of factors such as brand, price range, and customer reviews.