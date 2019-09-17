Amazon's The Drop launches latest limited-edition influencer collaboration

Today, Amazon launches its latest The Drop capsule collection, designed in collaboration with Leonie Hanne, a German fashion influencer with 2 million followers.

The global retailer unveiled its The Drop platform earlier this year to tap into 'drop culture' of frequent yet limited-edition releases launched with no prior announcement to consumers. Previous drops featured collaborations with Paola Alberdi, Charlotte Groeneveld, Sierra Furtado and Patricia Bright.

The Amazon The Drop x Leonie Hanne collection went on sale at 11 a.m. EST/ 4 p.m. GMT on September 17. The range includes 11 one-of-a-kind designs by Hanne, incorporating her favorite styles and colors. Pieces include blouses with statement sleeves, off-the-shoulder midi dresses, wide-leg pants, crop tops and oversized blazers.

Shoppers can buy the pieces directly on the Amazon Fashion site, though the limited-edition capsule will only be available for 30 hours from the drop time. Each item is made on-demand per order, keeping the designs completely exclusive.

