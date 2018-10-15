Amazon to open first European pop-up store in london

Amazon Fashion is to open its first pop-up store on London’s Baker Street on October 23rd. It will be the tech giant’s first store in Europe, a 3,000 sq ft space that will offer men’s and women’s wear from a selection of its own labels alongside brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Filippa K and Vans. The temporary opening follows the debut of Amazon Fashion’s store in New York that launched last month.

Each day will see a curation of its in-store collections edited with a different theme, fashion, activities and experiences, with its full offer available via Amazon Fire tablets found in store or online. Amazon’s personal stylists will be on hand to speak with customers.

As part of Amazon’s omni channel retail approach, items can be bought in store, scanned via the Amazon app and sent to another address or Amazon locker.

“We have curated a selection of top brands and key fashion items, which we think our customers will love, all of which can be purchased virtually through the Amazon app or physically in store,” Amazon Fashion vice president for Europe Susan Saideman said in a statement.

“With the ongoing schedule of activities taking place throughout the week, we hope our pop-up shop will be an exciting and inspiring way to shop for fashion.”

The Amazon Fashion Pop-Up will run for just 5 days until October 27th at at 35 Baker Street, London.