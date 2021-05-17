Amber Turner launches clothing with SheIn

Towie’s Amber Turner has teamed up with fast-fashion e-tailer SheIn to launch a summer clothing collection.

The SheIn x Amber Turner collection is filled with “pool part must-haves” including co-ords, day dresses and swimwear designed to “make you feel as good as you look,” explains the retailer in a press release.

The 23-piece clothing collection sits alongside nine new swim shapes and aims to take fans from “beach to bar” with cut-out details, metallic finishes and high-leg silhouettes, true to Turner’s signature style.

SheIn, founded in October 2008, is an international fashion e-commerce platform, shipping to more than 220 countries across the world including Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East.

Prices for the SheIn x Amber Turner collection range from 5.99 to 29.99 pounds.

Image: courtesy of SheIn

Image: courtesy of SheIn

Image: courtesy of SheIn