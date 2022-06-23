AMC and Andy Murray unveil Wimbledon collection

AMC, the tennis apparel label from Andy Murray and Castore, the sportswear brand he has a stake in, has unveiled a new performance-focused ‘Championship Collection,’ ahead of this year’s Wimbledon.

The AMC Championship Collection features the brand’s latest premium range of training gear, alongside the kit that Murray will wear throughout the tournament, which is described as “technically crafted, classically designed and ready to perform on the grandest stage of tennis”.

Murray will wear a technical polo with a classic tennis silhouette made with a unique jacquard knit, which is designed to optimise breathability with moisture-wicking properties to keep athletes cool and focused during play. The shirt is also ergonomically cut to enhance movement and features a zip instead of the classic button placket.

Image: AMC

The technical shorts are also made from the same fabric as the polo to maximise reach and movement during play and feature an elasticated waistband with drawcord adjustment and extra deep pockets for storing tennis balls during play.

While the training kit offers “next-level tennis essentials” designed to elevate performance in training. This includes a 1/4 zip layer for warm-ups and cool-downs and training T-shirts crafted from high-stretch and breathable materials and carry a pattern inspired by the court markings at centre court.

Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore, said in a statement: “The AMC brand extends far beyond the traditional athlete/sportswear brand norms. We share a love of tennis and a desire to revolutionise how the sport is presented in Britain. The Championship Collection brings our sportswear innovation to tennis once more – inspired by Andy’s unfiltered passion for the sport and the prestige carried by this competition.”

Image: AMC

Image: AMC

Image: AMC