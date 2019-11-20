AMD and Designer Outlet Berlin repinterpret iconic trends

The fashion influences of the late eighties and early nineties are still affecting our wardrobes today. Hardly any other event in Germany arouses more emotion and hope than the fall of the Berlin Wall thirty years ago. On this occasion, Designer Outlet Berlin has collaborated on a project together with AMD Berlin (Akademie du Mode und Design).

Even after 30 years, the typical oversized and unisex cuts or materials such as denim and leather are essential components of the fashion scene and can be found again on the international catwalks all over the world. 13 students from AMD Berlin have therefore set themselves the task of transferring the iconic trends of the eighties into today's fashion and creating new styles. The aim was to reinterpret the characteristic and memorable trends into modern looks. There are no limits to the creative stagings.

Photo: screenshot of AMD Berlin's website