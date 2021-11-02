American brands Lee and Pendleton partner on limited capsule

Two American heritage brands, Lee and Pendleton Woolen Mills, have partnered on a limited-edition capsule of denim pieces to celebrate American craftsmanship.

The collection reimagines staple pieces from both brands, including the Lee 101 Jeans, Storm Rider jacket and Union-Alls, each produced using exclusively designed Pendleton patterns. Fabric implemented into the line, complete with new colourways, was produced in the US.

Men’s and women’s jeans, shirts, jackets and overalls are included in the range, as well as a limited edition woollen blanket made using a Pendleton stripe design.

The collection’s jeans selection, crafted in Greensboro, North Carolina, feature some of the last remaining American selvedge denim from Cone Denim’s White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017. The material, woven on vintage Draper shuttle looms, contributes a further reference to the capsule’s link to American textile history.

“Pendleton’s use of beautiful colour and pattern has always been a source of inspiration. Working together is a dream come true,” said Betty Madden, Lee’s vice president of global design, in a release. “We’ve taken a fresh design approach and incorporated Cone Mills’ selvedge denim to make this collection heirloom quality with stunning craftsmanship.”

The collection is now available through Lee and Pendleton’s websites, with the line coming later in the month to Pendleton retailers and independent boutiques.