American Eagle launched first-ever limited edition collaboration with Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce

American Eagle Outfitters has launched a debut limited edition collection with Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, the sportswear and lifestyle brand from the American football tight end player. The collection launch comes a day after news broke of the Kansas City Chiefs footballer’s engagement to artist Taylor Swift.

More than a year in the making, the new AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collection “merges fashion, sports and culture,” aligning the denim brand with one of the most well-known faces in football and entertainment, according to a press release from the brand.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life,” said Travis Kelce, in a statement.

“I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy. I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I’m excited for it to finally be out in the world.”

Kelce, who serves as Creative Director for Tru Kolors, oversaw every aspect of the collaborative collection development with his and AE teams. Guided by his ‘live to play’ philosophy, Kelce was involved in everything from design and fabric choices to colors, fits, and graphics, resulting in a collection that reflects both his and AE’s commitment to creating confident, versatile pieces with purpose and personality.

“American Eagle and Travis Kelce were destined to collaborate. An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation - that’s what I call a win,” said Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director at American Eagle Outfitters, in a statement. “AE and Tru Kolors are rooted in optimism, self-expression, and confidence–and we share a passion for empowering everyone to feel like their true self when wearing our products.”

“Travis’ infectious energy and dedication to every aspect of the collaboration brought a refreshing spirit to the team, inspiring us to explore bespoke fabrics and fits to showcase this collection through his distinct style and perspective.”

Kelce turned to his network of friends and fellow athletes, such as tennis talent Anna Frey, basketball stars Azzi Fudd and Kiyan Anthony, quarterback Drew Allar, top wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, to star in the campaign for the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collection.

The 90-piece collection will be released in two drops, one today, August 27, and the second on September 24. With prices ranging from 14.95 to 179.95 US dollars, the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collection draws on Kelce’s distinctive style. It includes elevated everyday essentials and reimagines classic silhouettes into bold, confident statements.

Highlights in the collection include vintage-inspired heavyweight tees, updated varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polos, utility cargos, soft chenille and cashmere sets, and bespoke graphics. The campaign will roll out globally with high-impact placements across social media and out-of-home advertising, including visibility through the Chiefs.

The new collection launch comes a month after American Eagle faced public backlash over its marketing campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney. The campaign included a video (which has now been removed by American Eagle) with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which some found to be a problematic reference to eugenics and promoting racial superiority.

Critics highlighted that the ad’s pun, swapping ‘genes’ for ‘jeans’, echoed eugenics language, particularly as it paired descriptions of a white woman’s hair and eye color with phrases tied to racist ideologies once promoted by the Nazis. Further adding to the controversy, President Donald Trump praised actress Sydney Sweeney, writing in a Truth Social post early in August: “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there…Go get ’em, Sydney!”

​​American Eagle has since defended the advert, stating on August 1 that the campaign “is and always was about the jeans,” and it will continue to “celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”