American Eagle launches Offline By Aerie activewear line

American Eagle Outfitters is launching a new sub-brand called Offline by Aerie. The company is leveraging ist success in cultivating lifestyle brands with Aerie's growing customer demand to create an activewear brand for young women.

Offline by Aerie will be a complete line of apparel and accessories, designed for movement and comfort. The assortment will include leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms and accessories, with signature items such as the OG Legging for lounging and working out, the OTT Fleece Hoodie for versatility and comfort and the Real Me Strappy Back Bra for support with feminine details.

“Offline's unique take on active lifestyle products celebrates real life when some days you feel like you can take on the world and other days you need that extra push to get off the couch,” stated Jennifer Foyle, global brand president of Aerie, in a press release. “Building on the growing success of our leggings and activewear, Offline provides another powerful platform to grow our community, while uniquely complementing Aerie’s full lifestyle collection of bras, undies, lounge and soft apparel.”

The line will be available through Aerie's e-commerce site, with two retail store locations planned to open by the end of this year.

Image: American Eagle