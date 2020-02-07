American Eagle Outfitters announces new eco-friendly initiatives

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO Inc.), the parent company of the American Eagle and Aerie brands, has announced three new commitments to further its ongoing mission towards becoming more environmentally responsible.

AEO Inc. has joined the United Nation's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, helping to drive the industry to net-zero emissions by 2050. The company has also joined a global initiative run by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, called RE100, to work towards the use of renewable power. In addition to joining these initiatives, AEO Inc. has submitted goals of reducing greenhouse gas aligned with climate science to Science Based Targets.

The company's new commitments further an ongoing project towards sustainability. Last year, AEO Inc. announced a comprehensive plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. Its plan includes a commitment to water reduction, energy reduction and increased use of sustainable raw materials.

“At AEO we believe in turning our commitment to sustainability into action for our customers, our associates and all of our stakeholders,” Jay Schottenstein, the company's executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “By working together, as part of a global network to reduce carbon emissions, we will begin to build a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration.”