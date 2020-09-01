Ami confirms it will hold a physical show at Paris Fashion Week

French fashion brand, Ami founded by Alexandre Mattiussi, has confirmed that it will present its spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Women’s Fashion Week with a physical catwalk show.

The Parisian brand, renowned for its relaxed, authentic and friendly approach to fashion, will host a co-ed show featuring looks from its men’s and women’s collections.

This will mark the first time Ami will host a catwalk showcase as part of the women’s calendar.

Commenting on his decision to take to the catwalk, Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of Ami, said in a statement: “The runway is a dynamic and immersive experience, that we share with our partners, customers and audience through anticipation, raw emotions and interaction. The creative energy it generates is essential for my team and myself.

“Presenting during the Paris Women’s Fashion Week comes from my desire to privilege a physical show rather than a digital one this season, as nothing carries the emotion like a show in public. I truly feel that, in this period more than ever, we are in need of human connection.”

The brand added that its decision to join the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, which runs September 28 through to October 6, was part of its efforts to “adapt to the recent changes of circumstances” while also giving the brand the opportunity to “promote and develop the growth of its women’s line”.

Ami launched its womenswear line two years ago to complement its menswear offering.

The presentation, the label added will be a physical catwalk show, as well as featuring a number of “parallel, digital actions,” keeping up with its tradition of hybrid shows.

Image: Ami autumn/winter 2020 photographed by Paolo Roversi