AMI unveils collaboration with rugby player Antoine Dupont

Parisian fashion brand AMI has unveiled an exclusive limited edition capsule collection in collaboration with French rugby union player and AMI ambassador Antoine Dupont.

The AMI x Antoine Dupont collection takes inspiration from sport, specifically rugby, as the French brand celebrates the 2023 Rugby World Cup taking place from September 8 to October 28 in France.

Tapping into the ‘rugbycore’ trend, the nine-piece collection offers “sporty and elegant” hoodies, T-shirts and polos in a boxy fit, as well as jackets and caps in navy blue and ivory.

AMI x Antoine Dupont collection Credits: AMI by Darren Gwynn

Commenting on the collaboration, Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director at AMI, said in a statement: “Rugby is a sport that wholeheartedly mirrors the values of AMI: it advocates friendship and inclusion, respect, and team spirit. After a series of successful collaborations with various artists, it has been a wonderful experience to create this capsule collection with a decisive sport vibe, and to collaborate with our ambassador and friend Antoine Dupont — whose shirt number on the rugby field happens to be 9, which is my lucky number.”

The collection is available in AMI stores and points of sale exclusively in France, the UK and Japan, as well as through its online store.

