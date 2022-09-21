Ami unveils jewellery capsule with Alan Crocetti

Parisian label Ami has teamed up with London-based jewellery designer Alan Crocetti for autumn/winter 2022.

Ami’s creative director Alexandre Mattiussi worked with Crocetti to design a line of jewellery that reinterpreted the Ami de Coeur, the brand’s celebrated symbol, a capital A crowned with a heart by using the brand's core values of love, respect, friendship and inclusion as guidelines.

The result is a capsule jewellery range designed around the symbolic theme of the heart, with contemporary unisex rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in sterling silver, with some adorned with crystal stones.

Image: Ami

Commenting on the collaboration, Mattiussi said in a statement: “I have been following Alan’s creations for some time now. His universe is unique, very personal and sexy, I love his extremely well-designed work.

“I wanted Ami’s new collection to feature an elegant line of jewellery, simple yet with a strong identity. Together with Alan, we decided to start with the heart, as it is a symbol at the core of Ami’s history and signature. Alan keeps pushing boundaries, and I truly believe that he is the most creative jewellery designer of his generation.”

Image: Ami

Crocetti added: “For our first Ami collaboration I decided to emphasise the true meaning of the two directional hearts. Both Ami and Alan Crocetti share the same ethos. One that embraces the meaning of Love.

“In jewellery it is said that if you wear a ring with its front towards you it means you wear it for yourself and the opposite way to show it to someone else. With this jewellery collection you have the hearts facing both ways conveying the idea that you got to love yourself the same way you project and give love to others."

Image: Ami

Image: Ami