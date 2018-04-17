Amsterdam Based Denim Days Is Going to Nashville

Denim Days is going to Nashville. Already hosted in Amsterdam and New York, the newest two-day denim event will take place in the Tennessee capital city on November 10 and 11.

The denim festival, which debuted in Amsterdam, went international last year to New York CIty. From September 29 to October 1, the first American version of Denim Days took place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. ‘Like all other denim day editions, the Nashville event will connect indigo fans and full-on denim heads to industry through workshops by craftsmen and denim manufacturers, a vintage market, live entertainment and local food and drink,’ said the website of the New York Denim Days.

The Amsterdam Denim Days first took place five years ago during the denim fair Kingpins Amsterdam. Last September, organiser Lucel van den Hoeven told FashionUnited that the event has been considering plans to expand to other countries for a long time. At that time, the first international expansion location selected was New York, home of the event’s partner, Kingpins. New York Denim Days was organized to be more consumer-oriented than its big brother, the Amsterdam Denim Days, according to the organization at the time.

Similarly to the earlier editions of the denim festival, the debut of Nashville Denim Days will offer workshops, vintage markets, denim consumers, showcase brands, and provide live entertainment and local bites.

