AMUR on green fashion: “Consumers are asking sustainably produced goods and willing to pay more”

New York – Sustainable fashion took this year’s Oscars’ ceremony by storm, with a rising number of actors making a statement via their attire choices. Kaitlyn Denver's sustainably made custom Louis Vuitton gown, Olivia Coleman's velvet and sustainable viscose cape gown by Stella McCartney or Saoirse Ronan's gown made from upcycled fabric from her BAFTA gown were good examples of this rising consciousness and concern about the fashion industry’s impact on the environment.

FashionUnited interviews Albino Riganello, Design Director for the sustainable fashion brand AMUR (A Mindful Use of Resources) about green fashion, celebrities’ commitment to being more mindful about their fashion choices and what’s next in sustainable apparel. Created in New York City, AMUR is a clothing collection that was born from the concept that great style does not have to come at the expense of our environment—and that design can strike a balance between beauty and good intentions.

FashionUnited: What are the main drivers for the rising commitment to green fashion on red carpet events?

I think globally the world is beginning to realize the impact the fashion industry is having on our environment. More celebrities and influential people are beginning to really support the movement towards being green and use their platform to help initiate a much-needed change. It was amazing to see sustainability be a focus on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Is this a trend? Do you think it would stay?

For the sake of our environment, I hope so......and hope will be seen more as a responsibility than a trend.

Would you consider re-using old looks as green fashion?

I believe using clothing you already have or wearing archived pieces is one way to be green -you are not using unnecessary resources to produce something new. But green fashion is a broad category; it can be from a material standpoint.

AMUR for example only uses fabrics within 3 sustainable fabric categories-natural, cellulosic + regenerated. It can be from a production standpoint-using only certain types of manufacturing facilities that reduce carbon emissions. It can be from a logistical perspective and having goods sourced and produced locally to reduce the carbon emissions produced from transporting goods around the world There are so many ways the fashion industry can take steps towards being green.

Who has pioneered this cause?

My personal hero in the sustainable fashion world is Stella McCartney which unapologetically established a sense of consciousness within a very distracted industry.

What's the opportunity for fashion brands?

Consumers are asking for goods that are sustainably produced and willing to pay more for them. A few years ago there were just a handful of "green" fashion brands, but as the consumer demand increased, more and more companies are taking steps to fulfill that demand while also helping to save the future of our environment.

Photo credits: Collection Fall 2019, AMUR