Amy Molyneaux launches new luxury swimwear brand

Amy Molyneaux, former designer of British fashion label PPQ, has teamed up with Helen Johnson to launch Lelloue, a new luxury swim and beachwear brand, which aims to offer resort options for women “from boat to beach to bar”.

“Lelloue was born out of a desire to make things easy when you are travelling but at the same time stay stylish,” explains Molyneaux, creative director and co-founder. “To remove the hassle of looking for garments to coordinate and adding a sense of chic fun to the process. We felt that there are plenty of swimwear collections out there – but not one with a glint in its eye that appealed to us.”

Molyneaux adds that the line is more than just “statement swimwear” but rather a brand “dedicated to the pursuit of captivating what every woman secretly wants to master, her signature summer style”.

Molyneaux will be responsible for the creative direction of the label, while her partner Johnson, who has a background that incorporates international event management and interior design, will take on the role of managing director, dealing with business development and production.

Former PPQ designer Amy Molyneaux launches Lelloue

Lelloue’s spring/summer 2018 launch collection has a touch of 90s elegance with an avant-garde approach, offering coordinating pieces to cover all occasions, with swimwear being teamed with matching bomber jackets and sheer cover-ups, as well as evening gowns and daywear options including jumpsuits, shorts, shirts, dresses and head scarves.

The colour palette is dominantly black, white and gold, however, the label also has leopard-print, polka dot, floral and stripy bikinis and swimsuits, as well as vibrant printed silk high-waisted trousers, shirts and dresses.

To launch the label, Molyneaux and Johnson hosted a catwalk show and party in a villa in Cannes, where Lelloue says its future clientele tends to go on holiday.

The label is launching for spring/summer 2018 with a 60-piece collection, with prices ranging from 100 pounds for a bikini to 5,000 pounds for a gown.

Images: courtesy of Lelloue