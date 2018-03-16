And the 2018 CFDA nominees are...

Yesterday evening, the Council of Fashion Designers of America unveiled their 2018 CFDA Award nominees via Instagram. CFDA designers, models and influencers all shot videos announcing the nominees that were released in secession on CFDA's Instagram account. Several announcements were shot at the Brooklyn Museum, which will be the official venue for this year's awards on June 4, with Issa Rae providing her talents as the host for the evening.

This year's honorees and nominees are as follows: Womenswear Designer of the Year: Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row, Raf Simons of Calvin Klein Menswear Designer of the Year: Virgil Abloh of Off-White, Thom Browne, Tom Ford, James Jebbia of Supreme, Raf Simons of Calvin Klein Accessories Designer of the Year: Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers of Coach, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel of Mansur Gavriel, Irene Neuwirth, Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri of Amiri, Laura Vassar Brock and Christopher Brock of Brock Collection, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss and Sander Lak of Sies Marjan. Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez Founders Award: Carolina Herrera International Award: Donatella Versace Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Edward Enniful

Last year, Raf Simons made history when he became the second designer ever to win both the menswear and womenswear designer of the year awards in the same year for his work at Calvin Klein. The only other designer who's ever accomplished that feat was Calvin Klein himself back in the 90s. With nominations in both categories again this year, Simons stands another chance at taking home another double win. He will face some tough competition from Virgil Abloh of Off-White though, who is also nominated in both categories. Abloh's status as a designer has become so major he caused a riot at Paris Fashion Week.

“The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards continue to honor those who have led the American fashion industry, and this year, we welcome designers who approach fashion in new ways,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA.

photo: via Raf Simons Facebook page