ANDAM opens 2021 competition with a 500,000 euro prize fund

French fashion prize ANDAM has increased the prize fund for its 2021 edition, with the Grand Prize winner now set to be awarded 300,000 euros, an increase of 50,000 euros.

Overall, ANDAM has sweetened its prize fund to 500,000 euros for its four awards, as it looks to continue its support for young fashion designers who contribute to the Paris fashion scene.

Organisers said in a statement that the increase in funds was in part due to support from Balenciaga and that Cédric Charbit, chief executive officer of the fashion house, would become a mentor for the 2021 edition, as well as president of the jury.

Nathalie Dufour, founder and executive director of ANDAM, said in a statement: “I would like to greet our sponsors’ faithful support that allows ANDAM to pursue a mission that is absolutely crucial to the emergence of a new generation of designers and independent fashion brands.

“I’m very happy to welcome Cédric Charbit as mentor of our 2021 edition and whom, with the support of Balenciaga, allows us to increase the Grand Prize’s grant to 300,000 euros. Balenciaga has always genuinely combined a radical, creative and innovative vision with a respect of heritage and know-hows that perfectly reflect ANDAM’s philosophy.”

ANDAM names Cédric Charbit president of the jury and mentor of the grand prize for 2021

The internationally recognised ANDAM Grand Prize, now in its 32nd edition, is open to a designer, of any nationality, but must own a French company or willing to establish a sustainable business in France.

The winner of the ANDAM Grand Prize will win 300,000 euros and receive one year of mentoring on both the creative and business sides of their business from Cédric Charbit, to help them develop their label and establish a global reputation.

Commenting on becoming the jury president and mentor, Charbit, added: “It is an honour to be named jury president of the 32nd ANDAM Fashion Award, an edition gathering a panel of international experts embodying the various facets of creativity.

“With all the jury members, we will have the great responsibility of identifying and supporting leading talents of the future, from everywhere, and helping them develop their brand.”

The ANDAM Grand Prize has previously been won by Christelle Kocher, Johanna Senyk’s Wanda Nylon, Y/Project, Antonin Tron, Martin Margiela, Viktor and Rolf, Jeremy Scott and Gareth Pugh.

There was no overall winner in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead, the prize fund was divided between Marine Serre, Y/Project, Mossi, and Tekyn.

ANDAM 2021 winners to be announced in July

The other awards include the Pierre Bergé prize, which will reward a French company with 100,000 euros to give the brand the “means to grow and reach an international audience”. The winner will also receive year-long mentoring from Sophie Delafontaine, Longchamp’s artistic director.

“The Pierre Bergé Prize highlights and rewards creative curiosity and entrepreneurship, two core values I stand for in everyday’s life,” explains Delafontaine. “I’m looking forward to discovering new talents and mentoring the future winner in her/his business development.”

The Fashion Accessories Prize will present 50,000 euros to the winner, along with mentoring from Giovanna Engelbert, fashion editor, stylist and Swarovski’s creative director. While the Fashion Innovation Prize will reward an entrepreneur or start-up, willing to develop their project in France. The winner will receive 50,000 euros as well as mentorship from Yann Gozlan, founder and president of Creative Valley.

Designers looking to enter in the 2021 edition of ANDAM have until April 27 to apply, with the finalists announced at the end of May. The winners will be selected by the jury on July 1 .

The French fashion prize is supported by the French Ministry of Culture and DEFI (Committee for the Promotion and Development of the French Fashion Industry), as well as private sponsors including Balenciaga, Chanel, Chloe, Fondation Pierre Berge, Yves Saint Laurent, Galeries Lafayette, Google, Hermes, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH, L’Oreal Paris, OTB, Premiere Classe, Swarovski and Tomorrow.

Images: courtesy of ANDAM; Main image - Nathalie Dufour and Marine Serre portrait by Chris Colls; Second image - courtesy of Mossi.