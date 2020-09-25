Andrea Pompilio to launches womenswear during Milan Fashion Week

Andrea Pompilio isn't letting the boys have all the fun. The menswear designer known for his tailoring and retro inspiration will be debuting his first full-fledged women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. The collection will debut tomorrow.

The collection came about as an extension of women's capsule collections Pompilio had done in the past. He had been planning to expand into women's since before the global coronavirus pandemic resulted in months long lockdowns.

Andrea Pompilio's social media audience is about 65 percent women, and he's already had female consumers who buy small size men's suits. They were quite literally borrowing from the boys.

Pompilio was luckily able to source fabrics before Italy went into lockdown. From the first collection buyers and customers can expect feminized versions of his masculine silhouettes and materials, along with things like light tulle. It might be a new approach from Pompilio, but he's looking at Asia to be one of his key markets where he already has a strong menswear customer base.

photo: via andreapompilio.it