Angel Chen collaborates with H&M

Next up in H&M's collaboration series is Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen. The Swedish retailer will be debuting a 45-piece capsule collection designed by Chen in September. This will be the first time H&M has collaborated with a Chinese creative director.

The collection will draw heavily on Chinese culture and feature symbols including dragons, cranes, and bamboo. "When I was designing the capsule, my priority was to reflect Chinese culture and my brand identity in a meaningful way, sell through became secondary," Chen said to WWD. "I chose some iconic looks from my archive, and gave it an update in colorway, material and details."

The collection will be available both in-store and online for China, in addition to other countries with significant numbers of Chinese shoppers, including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Canada. H&M had a rough patch last year seeing declining sales figures, but after a strategic shift where they trimmed store openings and invested more in online operations they have seen a sales climb and shares jump.

photo: via Angelchen.com