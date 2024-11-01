Angel Reese to get her own signature shoe with Reebok

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese has signed a multi-year partnership extension with sportswear brand Reebok and will be launching her own signature sneaker in 2026.

The move will mean that Reese becomes only the second WNBA player to receive a signature shoe from the brand. Reese joins other female basketball stars with signature shoe deals, including Breanna Stewart with Puma and Caitlin Clark with Nike.

Commenting on working on her signature shoe, Reese said in a statement: “We’ve already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok’s full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership.

"A signature shoe has always been a dream of mine, and I want all the young girls out there to remember that anything is possible.”

The announcement follows Reese’s first collaborative footwear and apparel collection, ‘Reebok by Angel,’ which launched in August, and Reebok unveiling its first new performance basketball sneaker since the early 2010s, the ‘Engine A,’ slated for release in spring of 2025.

Reebok sees basketball as a focal point of its long-term strategy plan to reclaim its position as a dominant player in sport and sports culture, and Reese signing an extension comes on the heels of three new player signings by Reebok Basketball, including 5-star NIL prospect, Nate Amentt, the youngest pro hooper in USA history Dink Pate, and Bulls rookie star Matas Buzelis.