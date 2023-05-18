Angelina Jolie teases new sustainable fashion label

Actress and director Angelina Jolie has teased a new purpose-driven sustainable fashion label billed as a “place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world”.

The new fashion venture is called Atelier Jolie, and on the brand’s website, Jolie said in an open letter: “Fashion is an art I’ve had the opportunity to play with over the years. I’ve designed clothes and learned about shapes with many of the best tailors.

“Designers often sketch or approve designs, but it is the tailors who make the difference and who I truly love creating with. And yet, these makers rarely receive the credit and respect they deserve.”

Jolie adds that her label, which will launch in the autumn, will be a “Place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself”.

On Instagram, Jolie shared that she wants to democratise the fashion industry by allowing customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers and master artisans. In addition, Atelier Jolie will become an inclusive online resource for finding garment makers, making use of curated dead stock and vintage materials “to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose”.

The label will only use leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock, while adding that it will encourage consumers to repair and upcycle pieces from their own wardrobes “to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning”.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background,” Jolie continues in the letter. “We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill. And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses.”

Jolie added that the venture will launch in the autumn but didn’t offer any specifics on product or direction, signing off the letter with, “It’s all new, and I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman…Bear with me. I hope to grow this with you.”