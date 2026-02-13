Anglia Ruskin University partners with Mercury Dasha to explore AI in fashion and business education

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has announced a new collaboration with fashion technology platform Mercury Dasha to examine the role of artificial intelligence in fashion design and business education.

The academic–industry partnership brings together students from ARU’s BA (Hons) Fashion Design and BA (Hons) Fashion Communication and Branding programmes, alongside undergraduates and MBA students from the Faculty of Business and Law. The initiative is designed to explore how AI tools can support creative workflows in fashion and how emerging business leaders may integrate and commercialise AI-driven technologies.

As part of the collaboration, Mercury Dasha is delivering two pilot projects. The first is a rapid prototyping workshop in which undergraduate fashion students work in interdisciplinary teams to develop and present a three-piece mini collection using digital and AI tools within a condensed timeframe. The second involves MBA students undertaking a mock consultancy exercise focused on evaluating the introduction of an AI-based fashion technology platform into real-world business environments, including potential challenges related to adoption and implementation.

University representatives said the projects aim to provide students with practical, industry-relevant experience while encouraging cross-disciplinary learning. Mercury Dasha noted that the collaboration also offers insight into how future designers and business leaders may engage with AI technologies.

The initiative reflects broader efforts within higher education to integrate emerging technologies into creative and commercial curricula, preparing students for evolving roles across the fashion and business sectors.