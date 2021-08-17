Anime meets boots: Atmos x Dr Martens

British bootmaker Dr Martens has collaborated for a second time in 2021 with Japanese sneaker shop Atmos: The result is an anime-inspired, premium take on the utilitarian “Tarik” boot whose design draws on the parallels between the strong visuals of streetwear and the bold, arresting graphics of Japanese anime.

Dr Martens

Combining streetwear style and pragmatic design, the Tarik Zip Atmos boot is made from smooth leather and velvet upper with a PU padded collar and a brand new outsole. For the first time ever, Dr Martens has integrated an overlayed zip with houndstooth detailing and contrasting ski hooks and silver eyelets. The brand’s iconic yellow welt stitching completes the look.

Dr Martens

The collection drops on 21st August and will be available at the official Dr Martens website and at select partners.

Dr Martens and Atmos had collaborated earlier in the year on the Combs Tech Atmos casual boot by Dr Martens, which combined black smooth leather and recycled knit. The shoe retails for 130 US dollars (109 British pounds).