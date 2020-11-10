Anine Bing collaborates with Helena Christensen

Los Angeles-based fashion label Anine Bing is collaborating with Danish supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen on a Holiday collection.

The 10-piece limited-edition capsule collection has been designed in partnership with Christensen and takes inspiration from the supermodel’s iconic ‘90s style and embodies “an edgy feel with a touch of festive allure perfectly suited for holiday,” explains the brand.

The collection features day-to-night pieces that are elevated with novelty details inspired by the decade, while remaining true to the Anine Bing DNA by being timeless and wearable enough to return to season after season.

“I’ve always embraced the classic off-duty model look, it’s been a source of inspiration for Anine Bing since day one. Helena is such an iconic supermodel and I’ve always admired her work,” said Bing in a statement. “When I had the chance to meet her in person we instantly connected over our Danish roots and shared interests. Working with Helena on this capsule collection has been so much fun — we’ve taken some classic styles from the 90’s and added a modern twist with a bit of edge.”

Key styles include the Rosalie jumpsuit in black, the timeless Claudia blazer and the June top in Ivory, as well as the versatile Faye bodysuit in black, a strapless one-piece which has been designed to be dressed up by itself or paired with relaxed denim or under sleek tailoring.

Commenting on how the collaboration came about, Christensen added: “I’ve been a fan of Anine’s designs for years now. I live near her store in the west village and always enjoy finding cool stuff in there.

“This is also where I one day happened to run into Anine, we clicked, instantly and got chatting about collaborating on a project. Creating this collection with her was so special as I was able to pull inspiration from my personal style and mix that with her effortless-edgy design.”

The Anine Bing x Helena Christensen collection is available at the brand’s stores and online worldwide. Prices range from 89 - 439 pounds / 99 - 499 US dollars.

Images: courtesy of Anine Bing