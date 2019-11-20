Anine Bing collaborates with photographer Terry O’Neill for limited-edition capsule

Los Angeles-based Anine Bing—which has become known for its rock n’ roll aesthetic of motorcycle jackets, boots, denim, and more—has teamed up with Terry O’Neill to create a limited-edition collection inspired by the late photographer. The collection’s launch follows O’Neill’s death, which happened on Nov. 16 this year.

“I have always been inspired by Terry O’Neill’s work and it has been a dream to collaborate with him on this collection,” Bing said of working with the photographer for the collection. “I am constantly surrounded by Terry’s photographs. I have his infamous prints in my home and his beautiful books on my desk. His style has been a part of our brand’s DNA since the beginning.”

The Anine Bing x Terry O’Neill collection consists of three pieces, an elongated T-shirt dress, a T-shirt, and a sweatshirt. According to an announcement from the fashion brand, it felt natural to let the photographer’s work speak for itself. As a result, the collection features a selection of O’Neill’s iconic work on Anine Bing’s timeless silhouettes.

As part of the collection, in loving memory of O’Neill, a portion of the proceeds from the capsule will go towards The Bobby Moore Fund via Cancer Research UK, an organization selected by the photographer and his team.

The Anine Bing x Terry O’Neill collection is available online and in Anine Bing stores worldwide.

Images: Courtesy of Anine Bing