Anine Bing continues Terry O’Neill collaboration

Anine Bing is launching the third instalment of its collaboration with photographer and long-term inspiration, Terry O’Neill with a limited-edition collection featuring a photograph of British supermodel Kate Moss.

Each collection launched as part of the Anine Bing x Terry O’Neill partnership has been specifically selected to honour an inspirational photograph by O’Neil that Bing felt drawn to throughout her career as a designer.

The third drop features an image of Moss in a black body stocking, shot by O’Neill in March 1993, which features on two of the brand’s best-selling wardrobe essentials, the lightweight jersey Lili tee, popularised by its oversized cut and the Ramona Sweatshirt featuring dropped sleeves and boyfriend cut.

Commenting on the image of Moss, O’Neill said in the press release: “I remember I was at a modelling agency and I saw this young girl sitting in the office. She just struck me and I knew she’d take a great photo. She just had something incredibly special and I could see that straight away. We arranged a time for a photoshoot – and these are two of the first photos I took of Kate Moss. She must have been about 19 when these photos were taken.”

The latest collection launches on April 13, with prices starting at 89 pounds / 99 US dollars.