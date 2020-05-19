Anine Bing launches women’s empowerment campaign

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing is launching a limited-edition sweatshirt to benefit Every Mother Counts as part of its Women's Empowerment campaign to “empower, uplift and inspire” other women.

Launching on May 19, the limited-edition Ramona sweatshirt in white features a bold graphic stating ‘I am powerful, kind, confident, beautiful, strong, capable, grateful, I am me’ down the front.

The statement has been designed to encourage women to be true to themselves, while also spreading love and kindness, explains Anine Bing in a statement.

The sweatshirt will be available for women in sizes XS-L for 149 pounds / 169 US dollars, as well as in kids sizes 2-8 for 49 pounds / US dollars.

A portion of proceeds from every limited-edition sweatshirt sold will benefit Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.

The Anine Bing fashion brand was founded in 2012 by Anine Bing, chief creative officer, and Nicolai Bing, chief executive officer, inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and Americana detailing focusing on everyday wardrobe-essentials and investment pieces. It is sold in more than 350 retailers globally and has its own retail stores in major cities worldwide including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Paris, London, Barcelona, Madrid, Sydney, Hamburg and Berlin.

Image: courtesy of Anine Bing