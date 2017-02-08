Ann Summers launching first cinema campaign

Lingerie and sex toy retailer Ann Summers is set to run its first cinema advert campaign to coincide with the second film instalment of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

The advert showcases the brand’s Valentine’s 2017 campaign entitled, ‘Love, lust and everything in-between’, and will launch on February 10 at cinemas across the UK in collaboration with Digital Cinema Media, which provides advertising at cinemas including Odeon and Cineworld.

The cinema ad is part of a multi-channel campaign that will include window and in-store graphics in Ann Summer’s 134 stores nationwide, as well as dedicated campaign pages on annsummers.com and a range of blog posts.

“Our Valentine’s 2017 campaign celebrates our heritage, but also shows that we know just what the customer wants from us,” said brand director Jane Eskriett. “If it’s beautiful lingerie for a romantic encounter, or an erotic piece and accessories for something more daring, we’ve got what you need.”

Created by the in-house team and edited by Pretzel Films, the 30-second advert moves from light to dark as a Dakota-esque model seduces her man, set to a bespoke soundtrack commissioned from Simon Pitt.

Ann Summers chief executive Jacqueline Gold, added: “I’m thrilled that Ann Summers will be launching its first ever cinema advert. Our brand has been empowering couples to take control of their sex lives for forty years. You can find everything you need at Ann Summers to create your own Love or Lust experiences this Valentine’s Day, and beyond.”

">

Images: courtesy of Ann Summers