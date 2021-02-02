Anna Sui and footwear brand Teva link for spring 2021 collection

Footwear brand Teva has partnered with accomplished New York-based designer Anna Sui on a limited-edition floral line of shoes for the second year in-a-row.

The collaboration incorporates Anna Sui’s trademark whimsical designs with Treva’s signature comfort and wearability. The collection features two styles, the Flatform Universal Anna and the Ember Mid Anna. The shoes come in various bold colors such as yellow, pink, turquoise, orange, and purple with a nod to nature. The shoes feature a colorful pressed botanical print titled “Botanist’s Diary,” which consists of daisies, anemones, primroses, geraniums, and roses.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Anna Sui for a second collection that again brings her bold aesthetic to our classic styles,” said Anders Bergstrom, general manager at Teva, in a press release. “The collection proudly reflects our shared connection with nature.”

The Flatform Universal Anna is a sandal with a 1.75-inch platform and features recycled polyester webbing overlaid with the botanical print and fringe detailing. The sandal retails for 150 dollars is available in women’s sizes 5-11.

The Ember Mid Anna is a water-resistant ankle bootie covered in dainty florals. It is lightweight and has a microfiber lining. The bootie retails for 190 dollars and is available in women’s sizes 5-11.

Anna Sui said she feels lucky to partner with the brand for the second year and share the same sustainability values. “Teva is the cool new shoe. I am so privileged to add some Anna Sui touches that coordinate with my collection. Nature is an important point of inspiration for me, so it’s also exciting that we were able to incorporate more sustainable materials throughout the line.”

The collection is now available at Teva.com and Annasui.com.

Photo credit: Teva