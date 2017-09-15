Anna Sui keeps it hippie chic for NYFW

The tribes came together for Anna Sui's spring/summer 2018 runway show, not literally of course, but artistically. This New York Fashion Week, Sui's theme was The Gathering of Tribes, which brought together influences all across history and from the entire world. The collection felt seventies with a contemporary feel, and brought in references from the youth movement.

Model and muse @maggierizer rockin’ the #AnnaSuiSpring18 runway! ???? Photo: @whighfield A post shared by Anna Sui (@annasui) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Rather than foresake fashion and style for that hippie look, Sui gave us contemporary hippie chic high fashion. These were the kind of looks that were editorial ready for the cover of a magazine.

#Repost @fashiontomax The Hadid sisters perfectly represent #AnnaSui's innovative and free-spirited style. #AnnaSuiSpring18 #NYFW Photographer: @gersonlirio x FASHIONTOMAX.COM A post shared by Cláudio Tertu Rizzo (@rizzogroo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

The show opened with Gigi Hadid strutting the runway in an azure multi gathering cape and an azure multi curtain of stars metallic clipped jacquard caftan. The male model Hadid walked the runway way with was adorned in a nearly identical caftan and a pair of blush arashi shibori velvet track pants. The duo was perfectly in sync, making it clear that this was going to be a collection about love.

In times of peril and uncertainty, leave it to Anna Sui to remind us to make love and fashion, not war.

The collection had the usual full spectrum of colors and mixed patterns that we have come to expect from Anna Sui, so she was sure not to disappoint her customer. There was something particular about this collection though that made everyone fall in love with her all over again.

Perhaps it was the black house of the rising sun bodysuits that gave us both fantasy and hippie vixen chic, or was it the hand painted Levi's denim shorts that made the everyday things in our life more high fashion.

A post shared by Fashion Blog (@iamfashiondamn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Sui's greatest gift is that she's a high fashion designer who can speak to every customer. She can give us a pair of fancy denim pants or she can give us a jacquard and strip denim twill apron dress.

Who needs a shoe when you've got a sister to lean on? ???? #NYFW #AnnaSuiSpring18 A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The show closed with Gigi and Bella Hadid walking the runway together, with Gigi leaving her shoe on the runway and being supported for the closing walk by her sister. It sent a message that we need to support each other and lift each other up during these uncertain times. Fashion has the power to do that, especially Sui's collection.