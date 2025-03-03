Anthropologie and Nest to offer six-month fellowships

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie is expanding its partnership with Nest, a non-profit dedicated to empowering artisans and makers, to include a six-month fellowship programme, in-store activations and events.

At the heart of the new amplified partnership is the Anthropologie x Nest fellowship programme, which will provide five recipients with support and mentoring from key Anthropologie team members across the organisation and the opportunity to sell their work commission-free through Anthropologie's stores and digital marketplace beginning in the autumn.

In addition, Anthropologie is committing to a 100,000 US dollar corporation donation to support Nest’s mission, as part of its ongoing support of women’s empowerment.

Kate Haldy, head of PR, communications, and impact at Anthropologie Group, said in a statement: "We're honoured to kick off Women's History Month by announcing the expansion of our partnership and fellowship program with Nest. Over the past two years, we have been deeply inspired by the incredible work our friends at Nest are doing to uplift and empower artists and makers across the country.

“We are excited to deepen our commitment to this impactful journey, expanding our support and creating even greater opportunities for these talented communities in 2025 and beyond."

To celebrate the extended partnership and to honour Women's History Month, Anthropologie will host a panel event in New York City on March 6 featuring key executives from both Anthropologie and Nest, alongside a selection of local artisans and makers from Nest, as well as in-store pop-up markets on March 8 at Anthropologie's New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago stores, promoting local women-led businesses.

Rebecca van Bergen, founder and executive director at Nest, added: "We are excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with Anthropologie in 2025 and provide more business development and market opportunities for US makers, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs.

"Through in-store pop-ups and our new fellowship programme, we aim to elevate emerging makers by giving them access to professional development, expert mentorship, and increased exposure through Anthropologie's stores and digital marketplace. Our collaboration celebrates the creative community and aims to foster sustainable growth for participants, ensuring they have the tools, platforms, and opportunities to thrive."