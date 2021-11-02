Anthropologie announces partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Anthropologie has announced its partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The partnership began on November 1, and will last until the end of the year. Anthropologie will match customer donations up to 100,000 dollars, with customer donations having already opened in-store and online.

Alongside The Crafter’s Box, the brand will donate 600 holiday themed craft kits for children treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Employees at Anthropologie will also have the opportunity to sponsor the craft kits for children at hospitals of their choosing.

“We’re delighted to welcome Anthropologie to the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals community as our newest supporter,” said president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, Teri Nestel. “Anthropologie markedly prioritizes the customer experience, while also creating a connection to a greater cause. We know there’s power in numbers, and when we make it easy for everyone to give back to their community, our collective impact grows exponentially.”

Anthropologie will also host a pop-up activation called Giving Tuesday, located in Grand Central Station, New York City, on November 30.

Presented in an interactive display, the brand’s most popular candles will be up for sale. 100 percent of any funds raised through the partnership will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Our priority here at Anthropologie is to be a force for good, a greater good. To create an escape for our customers and impact a sense of beauty, optimism, and discovery for all who walk through our doors,” said chief marketing officer at Anthropologie, Elizabeth Pries.

A nonprofit organisation, The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals supports 170 children’s hospitals across the US and Canada. Aimed at increasing awareness and funds, it is the largest network of children’s hospitals nationwide, and on average supports the health of 10 million children annually.