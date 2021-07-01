Anthropologie collaborates with Belize

Anthropologie has launched an exclusive collaboration with emerging London designer Belize, offering a collection of summer dresses and sets.

Belize was founded by friends Valeska Duetsch and Fiona Bansal in 2016 and has become known for its timeless throw-on-for-everything styles bringing together Italian and Indian fabrics.

The duo met whilst working at Stella McCartney and share a decade long friendship, along with a love for beautiful fabrics. Inspired by heritage garments and prints from around the world, they produce swimwear to sundresses following sustainable practices.

For its collaboration with Anthropologie, Belize has designed twelve summer dresses and sets, including a floral ruffle midi dress, a relaxed fit pastel-hued checked pattern cotton dress and a gingham tunic.

Anthropologie x Belize is available now with prices ranging from 88 to 175 pounds.