Anthropologie launches Alice Archer collaboration

British fashion designer Alice Archer, known for her whimsical and floral designs, has collaborated with high street retailer Anthropologie on a spring/summer 2020 collection.

The collaboration, inspired by a trip to Sissinghurst Castle and its white-rose gardens, stays true to Archer’s feminine and romantic style and features dresses and tulle skirts, as well as bedding and furniture.

The 20-piece collection spans fashion, accessories and homeware, and reflects the hallmarks of Archers’s aesthetic, with feminine silhouettes that are easy to wear with gathering, rouching and frill details, as well as prints hand-painted by Archer, and embroidery detailing that takes inspiration from an English country garden.

The fashion collection is made up of classic cotton, silks, tulle, satins and Broderie Anglaise, with highlights including a tulle skirt and matching embroidered top, as well as hand-printed slip and wrap dresses. In addition, there are floral-print wide-leg trousers, an embroidered playsuit, and a bias cut slip skirt.

There is also a range of accessories including green and pink leather mules, floral scarves, hair clips, headbands and floral scrunchies.

Alice Archer launches debut homeware collection with Anthropologie

For home, Anthropologie’s “signature DNA perfectly complements Alice’s style,” explains the brand, and includes an embroidered linen occasion chair and a reversible multi-print bedding set and quilt, which showcases Archer’s specialist technique for combining print and embroidery to create one-of-a-kind textiles with a painterly effect.

This marks Archer’s first homeware collection and also includes floral dining chairs in yellow and pink, and embroidered and floral-print cushions.

Commenting on the collaboration Archer, said in a statement: “It has been a total joy to collaborate with Anthropologie on this collection and I am thrilled with the results, which feel so feminine and beautiful.

“This was such a rich collaborative experience because Anthropologie and I have many shared interests and values, from embroidery and textiles to exceptional craftsmanship, and a desire to develop truly special, unique pieces.

“I have always wanted to design homeware and it was really fun to explore how embroidery works in these different contexts.”

Gill McCulloch, buying director for Anthropologie Europe, added: “Alice Archer is celebrated for creativity and craftsmanship, a philosophy that resonates with Anthropologie’s own ethos. Her creative use of colour, embroidery and print along with her elegant approach to design is a natural fit for Anthropologie and our customer.”

Prices for the Anthropologie x Alice Archer collection start from 14 pounds for a floral scrunchie to 998 pounds for the embroidered linen occasion chair.

Images: courtesy of Anthropologie